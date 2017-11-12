Driver arrested, woman injured after drunk driving crash in Hartford

A 70-year-old woman is in critical condition after being involved in an accident on Park and Zion Streets around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday morning. (WFSB)

A 70-year-old woman is in critical condition, and a driver arrested after a crash in Hartford early Sunday morning, police said.

The two-vehicle crash took place in the area of Park and Zion streets around 2:40 a.m.

Police arrested the driver, 35-year-old Hartford resident Carlos Roman, who is believed to have struck the woman's car, for operating a vehicle under the influence.

The Hartford Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the cause of the crash.

Park and Zion will be closed for a couple more hours as HPD accident reconstructionists investigate. pic.twitter.com/CjHXj2QmAw — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) November 12, 2017

Officers said the cause of the crash is unknown but that speed may be a factor.

HPD investigating MVAx at Park & Zion. 70yo woman critical at HH. Other operator facing charges. Possibly DUI & Speed. HPD C4 has ax in video. Street closed. pic.twitter.com/6Kezd1Elhq — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) November 12, 2017

Park Street was closed for the police investigation.

