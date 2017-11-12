Driver arrested, woman injured after drunk driving crash in Hartford

Driver arrested, woman injured after drunk driving crash in Hart - WFSB 3 Connecticut

A 70-year-old woman is in critical condition, and a driver arrested after a crash in Hartford early Sunday morning, police said. 

The two-vehicle crash took place in the area of Park and Zion streets around 2:40 a.m.  

Police arrested the driver, 35-year-old Hartford resident Carlos Roman, who is believed to have struck the woman's car, for operating a vehicle under the influence. 

The Hartford Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the cause of the crash. 

Officers said the cause of the crash is unknown but that speed may be a factor.  

Park Street was closed for the police investigation.

