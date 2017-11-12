Woman in critical condition after overnight Hartford crash

A 70-year-old woman is in critical condition after being involved in an accident on Park and Zion Streets around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday morning. (WFSB)

The Hartford Police Department said they responded to an accident involving two cars that left a 70-year-old woman in critical condition on Park and Zion Streets around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police said one driver was believed to be drunk. The woman in critical condition was sent to Hartford Hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the vehicle believed to be drunk is in custody and has not been arrested yet.

Park Street is still closed as the Hartford Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is on the scene investigating.

Officers said the cause of the crash is unknown but that speed may be a factor.

HPD investigating MVAx at Park & Zion. 70yo woman critical at HH. Other operator facing charges. Possibly DUI & Speed. HPD C4 has ax in video. Street closed. pic.twitter.com/6Kezd1Elhq — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) November 12, 2017

This is an ongoing investigation.

