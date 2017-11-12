2 families displaced following overnight house fire in Manchester

Country music star Carrie Underwood is recuperating from injuries sustained in a fall on steps outside her home.More >
Firefighters, police officers and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration were called to remove "a small amount of Opioid-related to a suspected overdose" from a building in Hartford on Sunday morning.More >
Disneyland Park has shut down two cooling towers at its park in Southern California following an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.More >
Two employees of a manufacturing company in Southington were taken to the hospital after a fire on Sunday afternoon.More >
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >
Dozens gathered in Cheshire center to urge lawmakers and immigration officials to grant a stay for a fellow Cheshire mother and restaurant owner.More >
A 70-year-old woman is in critical condition, and a driver arrested after a crash in Hartford early Sunday morning, police said.More >
A prayer vigil will be held for a Cheshire mother of three who is expected to be deported back to her native country of Albania on Sunday night.More >
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >
Four teenagers were arrested in connection with vandalism at a park in East Lyme on Sunday morning.More >
