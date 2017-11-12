2 families displaced following overnight house fire in Manchester

The Manchester Fire Department said they put out a house fire at a two-family home in Manchester on Sunday morning around 2:36 a.m. (Photo Courtesy of Wendy Smith).

Two families were displaced house fire in Manchester on Sunday morning.

The occupants of the two-family home on 76-78 Ridge Road were awoken by smoke detectors around 2:30 a.m. A mother discovered smoke and fire in a second-floor bedroom and called 911. All six people were able to get out of the home safely.

Upon arrival, firefighters said that they observed heavy smoke coming from the second floor and the attic. Firefighters extinguished the visible fire in the bedroom.

Firefighters then conducted a search and confirmed no occupants were left in the building, but rescued a cat from part of the home. Firefighters ventilated the house to remove heat and smoke.

"Sub-freezing temperatures hampered" firefighters when they were fighting the fire on Sunday morning.

There were no injuries to any of the tenants or firefighters who fought the blaze.

Fire Officials said the house is “uninhabitable until repairs are made,” due to the extensive amount of water and smoke damage the home suffered.

The American Red Cross and the Manchester Human Services Department are providing assistance to the displaced tenants.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but a tenant of #78 reported the fire was started by unattended candles.

