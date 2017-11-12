Two families displaced following overnight house fire in Manchester

The Manchester Fire Department said they put out a house fire at a two-family home in Manchester on Sunday morning around 2:36 a.m. (Photo Courtesy of Wendy Smith).

The Manchester Fire Department said they put out a house fire at a two-family home in Manchester on Sunday morning around 2:36 a.m.

The occupants of the two-family home on 76-78 Ridge Road were awoken by smoke detectors and discovered smoke and fire in a second- floor bedroom.

All of the occupants of the home made it safely out of the house and called 911.

Firefighters said upon arrival that they observed heavy smoke coming from the second floor and the attic and extinguished the fire in the attic.

Firefighters then conducted a search and confirmed no occupants were left in the building but rescued a cat from the #76 side of the home.

There were no injuries to any of the tenants or firefighters who fought the blaze.

Fire Officials said the house is “uninhabitable until repairs are made” due to the extensive amount of water and smoke damage the home suffered.

The American Red Cross and the Manchester Human Services Department are providing assistance to the displaced tenants.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation but a tenant of #78 reported the fire was started by unattended candles.

