Not *AS* cold as we close out the weekend...

WEEKEND RECORDS?

While it has been unseasonably cold, only one record was achieved this weekend. Saturday morning, Bridgeport tied the record of 22 (from 1956). This morning, the low at Windsor Locks was 21, a degree shy of the record; and at Bridgeport, the record was missed by 2 degrees! We didn’t get colder due to cloud cover that moved in, limiting the extent of radiational cooling.

TODAY…

The worst of the recent Arctic blast is now behind us. Relatively speaking, this afternoon will be bit milder than yesterday (when highs were only between 35 and 40), as we’re forecasting temperatures to peak in the lower to mid-40s in many towns. So while we’re trending warmer, temperatures will still be about 10 degrees below average. The wind today won’t be significant (good news for those, like me, that must do yardwork) and while the weekend ends dry, we’ll likely see more clouds than sunshine.

THE WEEK AHEAD…

A disturbance passes to our south tomorrow, close enough that we can’t rule out an isolated rain or snow shower --- but most of the state should remain dry with any steadier rain staying offshore. Temperature-wise, it will be another day with highs in the 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday appear to be fairly tranquil, but still cool. Both days will feature a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will be mid to upper 40s. Wednesday night a weak disturbance could bring an isolated rain or snow shower to the state. Any precip exits Thursday morning, clearing then takes place with highs near 50s.

We’ll end the week with increasing cloudiness as a storm system approaches. Highs Friday should reach well into the lower and mid-50s. While the ‘day’ will be dry, rain becomes likely Friday night and lasts into the first half of Saturday. That afternoon, the wind picks up and the sky should clear.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”