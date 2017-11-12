Some light rain possible Today

TODAY, 11/13/17...

An area of low pressure moving out of the Ohio Valley, will eventually reorganize and strengthen off the North Carolina coastline, and move to the northeast. It looks like we'll just see some fringe effects from this storm, as the bulk of the precipitation will stay off shore. Expect mostly cloudy skies today, with some light rain possible, especially in southern and eastern CT-starting mid-morning and lasting until mid-afternoon. If the precipitation starts a bit earlier than expected, or makes it farther north, and west, a few wet snow flakes may mix in too, but nothing that would accumulate. Any precipitation will taper off this afternoon, with clearing as the sun sets. Highs today will be between 40-45.

TUESDAY AND BEYOND...

Tomorrow and Wednesday appear to be fairly tranquil, but still cool. Tomorrow will feature mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday you can expected a little more in the way of sunshine. Temperatures both days are expected to be in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday night a weak disturbance could bring an isolated rain or snow shower to the state. Any precip exits Thursday morning, and then we can expected clearing skies with highs in the low 50's.

Most of Friday looks pleasant, but clouds will increase during the second half of the day. Saturday at this point looks windy and rainy as a stronger storm system approaches. On the backside of the storm, we expect much colder air to filter in. Sunday looks windy, with scattered flurries, as temps stay in the 30's.

Meteorologist Melissa Cole with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”