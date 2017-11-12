Some light rain, snow and chilly temps to kick-off the week!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

During the later morning hours of this Monday, light rain started to fall across CT... in the hills northwest of I-84 for a period of time, it was snow. The snow, while very picturesque, didn't accumulate and only led to wet roads therefore having a minimal impact on travel. The precipitation ends from west to east by mid-afternoon. It's all compliments of an area of low pressure passing by to our south as it heads offshore. Temperatures this afternoon will be rather chilly, with highs only in the lower 40s with a northerly breeze.

The rest of the week will feature seasonably cool temperatures. The next chance for precip comes Wednesday night into early Thursday, with the possibility of some rain or snow showers (scattered and light).

The weekend forecast is on track: Saturday appears to be wet and mild. Sunday we trend cooler with a chance for flurries or a show shower.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

----------------------------------------

TODAY, 11/13/17...

An area of low pressure moving out of the Ohio Valley, will eventually reorganize and strengthen off the North Carolina coastline, and move to the northeast. It looks like we'll just see some fringe effects from this storm, as the bulk of the precipitation will stay off shore. Expect mostly cloudy skies today, with some light rain possible, especially in southern and eastern CT-starting mid-morning and lasting until mid-afternoon. If the precipitation starts a bit earlier than expected, or makes it farther north, and west, a few wet snow flakes may mix in too, but nothing that would accumulate. Any precipitation will taper off this afternoon, with clearing as the sun sets. Highs today will be between 40-45.

TUESDAY AND BEYOND...

Tomorrow and Wednesday appear to be fairly tranquil, but still cool. Tomorrow will feature mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday you can expected a little more in the way of sunshine. Temperatures both days are expected to be in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday night a weak disturbance could bring an isolated rain or snow shower to the state. Any precip exits Thursday morning, and then we can expected clearing skies with highs in the low 50's.

Most of Friday looks pleasant, but clouds will increase during the second half of the day. Saturday at this point looks windy and rainy as a stronger storm system approaches. On the backside of the storm, we expect much colder air to filter in. Sunday looks windy, with scattered flurries, as temps stay in the 30's.

Meteorologist Melissa Cole with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”