The wife of the owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Cheshire is set to be deported to Albania next week.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is urging that the wife of the owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Cheshire, be given a stay of removal.

Letter from Blumenthal to ICE director to keep Cheshire woman in US

Members of the Connecticut Congressional Delegation are "standing with" the wife of the owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Cheshire, who is set to be deported to Albania next week.

Prayer vigil to be held in Cheshire to support mother being deported

Viron and Denada Rondos are pictured here with their family. (WFSB).

32-year-old Denada Rondos is expected to be deported back to her native country of Albania after having been in the United States for 15 years. (WFSB)

A prayer vigil will be held for a Cheshire mother of three who is expected to be deported back to her native country of Albania on Sunday night.

Denada Rondos, 32, has been in the United States for 15 years and manages finances at the popular Viron Rondos Osteria restaurant in Cheshire.

However, Rondos, who has lived in the United States since 2002, is expected to report to immigration officials on Monday and board an evening flight at JFK to Albania along with her three children.

Rondos came to the United States to escape religious persecution. Rondos admitted that she entered the United States with an altered passport, which had her picture on it and someone else’s information.

She received a deportation order back in 2007 but she has been meeting and cooperating with immigration officials since then.

Rondo was told in September that she was being deported and has been fighting to stay here in the United States ever since with the help of Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty.

Esty said the state of Connecticut "stands with those who come to this country to work hard, pay taxes, and raise a family."

Denada Rondos is the kind of person we should be welcoming into this country with open arms - not throwing out to face an uncertain future. — Elizabeth Esty (@RepEsty) November 10, 2017

Since Rondo’s husband is a United States citizen. Her attorney Erin O'Neil-Baker said there is a strong chance that she will be granted a pardon and allowed to return back to the United States in a year or two.

The vigil will be held at the Cheshire First Congregational Church at 6 p.m.

