Overdose death leads to removal of Opioid from Hartford building

Firefighters, police officers and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration were called to remove "a small amount of Opioid-related to a suspected overdose" from a building in Hartford on Sunday morning.

The "hazmat situation" was reported at 127-129 Freeman St. 9 a.m.

Companies are still on scene of a haz mat situation at 127-129 Freeman St. person and evidence of an unconfirmed substance is being removed pic.twitter.com/uTZCWj40Ai — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) November 12, 2017

Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said there was "no danger to anyone in the area."

Freeman Street situation is a small amount of Opioid related to a suspected OD. Exercise is out of an abundance of caution. There is no danger to anyone in the area. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) November 12, 2017

DEA members left a red warning sign on the door of the Freeman Street building.

Hartford: A neighbor says fire trucks and police were here for hours starting around 3am. Take a look at the red sign DEA put on the door @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/HExkL1ZWsm — Jennifer Lee (@JenLeeTV) November 12, 2017

People on Freeman Street said they were just surprised to hear about the situation.

“We have a lot of kids on the street and they ride their bikes in the summer," Christine Rizzo, of Hartford, said. "So it’s upsetting. It’s a nice neighborhood.”

People living in the first floor apartment have returned back home since the hazmat situation," but where the investigation happened on the second floor, as of Sunday night, residents have yet to return.

