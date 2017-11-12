2 employees of Southington manufacturing company injured after fire

Two Rex Forge employees were injured after a fire on Sunday. (VIEWER PHOTO)

Two employees of a manufacturing company in Southington were taken to the hospital after a fire on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported at Rex Forge on Atwater Street around 2 p.m.

The Southington Fire Department said the unidentified employees were treated and released at a local hospital.

The fire was knocked down at Rex Forge, which was open and operational on Sunday, around 4:45 p.m.

Atwater Street was closed at West Main and Canal streets until just after 4:45 p.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

