4 teens accused of vandalizing East Lyme park

East Lyme employees were cleaning up the vandalism at McCook Park on Monday. (WFSB)

Four teenagers were arrested in connection with vandalism at a park in East Lyme on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a report that the "Band Shell” at McCooks Park was vandalized around 8 a.m. Upon arrival, police said they discovered that the wooden structure was "damaged by graffiti utilizing multiple colors of paint" overnight.

Three 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old are facing criminal mischief charges after police said they caused an estimated $6,000 worth of damage.

"We would like to thank all of those who contacted us with information and thank you for helping us keep our community safe," East Lyme Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

On Monday morning, town employees along with volunteers were busy sanding away the "graphic" graffiti on the walls of the town's newly installed "Band Shell."

"I got the back door put in last week," Peter Sepko with the East Lyme Park and Recreation Department said. "And they did a real good one on that one."

The "Band Shell” is not the only victim of the graffiti artist. The rocks by the hole in the wall beach was hit by the vandals.

"I don't know what to say. I just know that we'll be looking forward to getting it back together," Barbara Cawley, who visits McCooks Park often, said.

Police are not saying what led detectives to those responsible, but East Lyme First Selectman Mark Nickerson told Eyewitness News they will be held responsible.

"Restitution for sure for the financial cleanup the financial part of the cleanup Hopefully, these kids will learn a lesson," Nickerson said. "Maybe they can put in some community service to enhance our parks."

Police are not identifying those charged and added only one is believed to be from East Lyme.

