4 teens arrested for vandalism at East Lyme park

Four teenagers were arrested in connection with vandalism at a park in East Lyme on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a report that the "Band Shell” at McCooks Park was vandalized around 8 a.m. Upon arrival, police said they discovered that the wooden structure was "damaged by graffiti utilizing multiple colors of paint" overnight.

Police said three 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old are facing criminal mischief charges.

The total value of the damage has not yet been determined.

"We would like to thank all of those who contacted us with information and thank you for helping us keep our community safe," East Lyme Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.