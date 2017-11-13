Cheshire mother of 3 set to be deported to Albania tonight

Denada Rondo is scheduled to be deported at 10:30 p.m. on Monday. (WFSB)

A mother of three children who entered the U.S. illegally years ago is scheduled to be deported back to her home country of Albania on Monday night.

Many have fought to keep 32-year-old Denada Rondo in the country, most recently by holding a vigil on the Cheshire green on Sunday night.

Those who know Rondo said she built quite a life for herself in Connecticut.

Monday, she and her three young children are supposed to board a plane at JFK airport to return to Albania.

She came to the U.S. 15 years ago with a fake passport.

She married a man who is a U.S. citizen.

Together, they own the popular Cheshire restaurant Viron Rondo Osteria.

However, Rondo received a deportation order back in 2007.

She said she has been meeting and cooperating with immigration officials since then. However, she was told in September that she was being deported.

Many have rallied to keep her in the country, including Rep. Elizabeth Esty who said Rondo left Albania to escape persecution.

Rondo's attorney told Channel 3 that there's a strong chance that he will be granted a pardon and allowed to return to the U.S. in a year or two.

Her flight to Albania is scheduled to lift off at 10:30 p.m.

