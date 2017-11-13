Cheshire mother of 3 set to be deported granted a stay in US

A mother of three children, who entered the U.S. illegally years ago, was granted a stay in this country on Monday morning, according to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal's office.More >
A mother of three children, who entered the U.S. illegally years ago, was granted a stay in this country on Monday morning, according to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal's office.More >
Police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile suspect in connection with a stolen car.More >
Police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile suspect in connection with a stolen car.More >
Country music star Carrie Underwood is recuperating from injuries sustained in a fall on steps outside her home.More >
Country music star Carrie Underwood is recuperating from injuries sustained in a fall on steps outside her home.More >
A couple was arrested during a traffic stop in which one of the suspects tried to break an officer's fingers, according to police.More >
A couple was arrested during a traffic stop in which one of the suspects tried to break an officer's fingers, according to police.More >
Firefighters, police officers and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration were called to remove "a small amount of Opioid-related to a suspected overdose" from a building in Hartford on Sunday morning.More >
Firefighters, police officers and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration were called to remove "a small amount of Opioid-related to a suspected overdose" from a building in Hartford on Sunday morning.More >
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >
Two Navy SEALs being investigated over the death of an Army Green Beret in Mali in June are accused of killing him after he discovered they had been stealing, according to a report in the Daily Beast.More >
Two Navy SEALs being investigated over the death of an Army Green Beret in Mali in June are accused of killing him after he discovered they had been stealing, according to a report in the Daily Beast.More >
Two employees of a manufacturing company in Southington were taken to the hospital after a fire on Sunday afternoon.More >
Two employees of a manufacturing company in Southington were taken to the hospital after a fire on Sunday afternoon.More >
Firefighters battled a fire at a popular restaurant in Avon on Monday afternoon.More >
Firefighters battled a fire at a popular restaurant in Avon on Monday afternoon.More >
Disneyland Park has shut down two cooling towers at its park in Southern California following an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.More >
Disneyland Park has shut down two cooling towers at its park in Southern California following an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.More >