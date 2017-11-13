Lawmakers discuss CVH abuse allegations at hearing

Nine of the 10 people arrested for suspected abuse at the Connecticut Valley Hospital during previous court appearances. (WFSB)

Dozens attended a public hearing for Monday to discuss allegations of severe patient abuse at the Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown. (WFSB)

State legislators discussed allegations of severe patient abuse at the Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown at a public hearing for Monday morning.

The hospital has been under scrutiny after 10 employees were arrested.

Sen. Heather Somers called for the hearing and demanded swift action.

She said lawmakers would not stand for the alleged abuse.

According to arrest warrants, the workers at the Whiting Forensic Division were seen pushing, kicking and throwing liquid at a patient.

Nine of the suspects were arrested in September and the 10th was charged last month.

See their mugshots here.

Thirty-seven staff members are also on administrative leave.

State officials from the Department of Public Health and the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services will face lawmakers at the Monday morning hearing.

CVH told Channel 3 that it has already begun overhauling its management team and how its staff is trained.

The hearing started at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford at 9:30 a.m. The public was urged to attend and testify.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.