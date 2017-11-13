Patchy ice possible in spots overnight

People can track the storm and stay up-to-date with the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Snowflakes were flying in Torrington on Monday morning. (Sharon Ceuch/iWitness)

After some rain and snow showers in parts of the state on Monday, patchy ice is possible on some roads overnight.

It was a coastal storm that was responsible for the rain, sleet and wet snow that fell in parts of the state.

While the precipitation didn't amount to much, it was a cold and damp day.

Overnight it'll be partly cloudy with temperatures falling back into the 30s.

"This could lead to a few icy patches, especially in the higher elevations of Northern and Western Connecticut," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

A disturbance aloft will approach New England, and this will lead to an increase in cloud cover, Deprest said, adding that we are not expecting much precipitation, if any.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be calm but cool.

Temps on both days should be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

A cold front and a disturbance could lead to some precipitation overnight into Thursday, DePrest said.

Clouds and rain showers will move into the state during the pre-dawn hours. There could be some snow, especially in the higher elevations.

"There could be a coating of snow in the hills, but the lower elevations will just remain wet," DePrest said.

Conditions will improve by Thursday afternoon, and temperatures will move into the 50s.

Friday looks pleasant for the most part, but clouds will gather for the second half of the day.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s Friday night.

"The wind will diminish as high pressure briefly moves into New England. The sky will start out clear, but clouds will overspread the state after midnight," DePrest said.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app or head here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.