Storm brushes the state with light rain, some snow

People can track the storm and stay up-to-date with the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Snowflakes were flying in Torrington on Monday morning. (Sharon Ceuch/iWitness)

A storm that formed off the coast of North Carolina and moved northeast brushed Connecticut with some light rain and, in a few spots, some snow.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Scot Haney said the state was on the northern fringe of the storm and that the bulk of the precipitation remained off shore.

However, some flakes were flying across the northern part of state, including Torrington.

"[Monday] morning, through early afternoon there was some light rain moving across the state," Dixon said. "In the Litchfield Hills, some snow mixed in.

Dixon called it picturesque, but added that it didn't accumulate and simply made the roads wet.

Track the activity with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"The precipitation ends from west to east by mid-afternoon," Dixon said. "It's all compliments of an area of low pressure passing by to our south as it heads offshore."

Highs for the day should range from 40 to 45 degrees with a breeze.

Tuesday and Wednesday appear to be calm but cool.

"[Tuesday] will feature mostly cloudy skies," Haney said. "Wednesday you can expected a little more in the way of sunshine."

Temps on both days should be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Wednesday night, there is a possibility of an isolated rain or snow shower, but that chance will lessen by Thursday morning.

"Then we can expect clearing skies with highs in the low 50s," Haney said.

Friday looks pleasant for the most part, but clouds will gather for the second half of the day.

"Saturday at this point looks windy and rainy as a stronger storm system approaches," Haney said. "On the backside of the storm, we expect much colder air to filter in. Sunday looks windy, with scattered flurries, as temps stay in the 30s."

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app or head here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.