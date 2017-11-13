High court to hear appeal in Newtown school shooting case

A mother of three children, who entered the U.S. illegally years ago, was granted a stay in this country on Monday morning, according to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal's office.More >
Country music star Carrie Underwood is recuperating from injuries sustained in a fall on steps outside her home.More >
A couple was arrested during a traffic stop in which one of the suspects tried to break an officer's fingers, according to police.More >
Firefighters, police officers and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration were called to remove "a small amount of Opioid-related to a suspected overdose" from a building in Hartford on Sunday morning.More >
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >
Two Navy SEALs being investigated over the death of an Army Green Beret in Mali in June are accused of killing him after he discovered they had been stealing, according to a report in the Daily Beast.More >
Two employees of a manufacturing company in Southington were taken to the hospital after a fire on Sunday afternoon.More >
Disneyland Park has shut down two cooling towers at its park in Southern California following an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.More >
The Goodwill Series has been around since 1983, allowing boys ages 13 to 18 to play baseball internationally. Now four local high school boys have been selected to join the American team. Channel 3 talks with them about their upcoming trip to Australia and New Zealand.More >
A building at Gateway Community College campus in New Haven reopened after one building on campus was evacuated on Monday morning.More >
