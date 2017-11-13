Young suspected car thief shot after victim tracks down vehicle

Hartford police are investigating a shooting in connection to a stolen vehicle. (Hartford police)

Police are investigating the shooting that happened in broad daylight, right near a middle school in Hartford.

It all started around 7:45 a.m. on Storrs Street in the south end of Hartford on Monday.

According to Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley, a 17-year-old from New Britain stole a car from the man's driveway.

The victim tracked down the vehicle and found it on Maple Avenue, police said.

The victim approached the young suspect, who was still inside it, and that's when the suspect pointed a gun at the victim.

“He demands his car back at which time the operator moves around and then produces a firearm and points it at him," Foley said.

However, the victim pulled out his own legal firearm, and according to police, returned fire.

Despite being injured, the teen then fled in the vehicle.

Minutes later, police located the car on Webster Street and the teen on South Street.

“He initially says he was shot in a drive-by shooting...shortly thereafter talking to him we were able to determine he was the operator of the stolen vehicle," Foley said.

Due to the location of the investigation, officials placed the nearby Dr. Joseph Bellizzi Middle School into a "precautionary code yellow." School officials said no students were involved in the shooting.

An email was sent to all the parents of students at Dr. Joseph Bellizzi Middle School.

Police said the suspect has a criminal history and an outstanding warrant for his arrest in connection with another vehicle theft.

The suspect has not been identified.

While Hartford State's Attorney's office is investigating, it doesn't appear the owner of the car will face any charges.

