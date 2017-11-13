Suspect tried to break officer's fingers during traffic stop

Davin Ware and Juliann Patenaude were arrested after Ware tried to break an officer's fingers during a traffic stop and Patenaude tried to prevent the arrest, South Windsor police said. (South Windsor police)

A couple was arrested during a traffic stop in which one of the suspects tried to break an officer's fingers, according to police.

Davin Ware, 20, of Hartford, was pulled over for a violation on Sullivan Avenue at Graham Road in South Windsor on Saturday night.

Police said during the roadside interview, an officer learned that the driver's license was under suspension and that he had a weapon and marijuana.

Police found a BB gun that looked like a real firearm.

They said they also found marijuana and packing materials used in selling drugs.

When asking Ware to exit the vehicle, Ware tried to break the officer's fingers, police said.

Ware's girlfriend, 18-year-old Juliann Patenaude of Broad Brook, tried to help Ware by preventing the arrest.

Two officers were hurt in the incident, but only received abrasions and lacerations to their hands.

Ware was charged with assault on an officer, interfering with an officer, weapon in a motor vehicle, operating under suspension and defective headlamps.

He was initially held on a $10,000 surety bond; however, the Connecticut Bail Commissioner later released him on a written promise to appear in court.

Patenaude was charged with assault on a police officer and possession of marijuana. She was released on a $5,000 bond.

Both are scheduled to face a judge in Manchester on Nov. 30.

