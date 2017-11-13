SLIDESHOW: Financial news and opinion company 24/7 Wall St. ranked the best states to live in. See where Connecticut ranks on the list.

Report: CT ranked one of best states to live in

Connecticut was ranked one of best states to live in, according to a recent report. (MGN)

Connecticut was rated one of the best states to live in, according to a recently released report.

Financial news and opinion company 24/7 Wall St. ranked the best states to live in. The company said they looked at a "multitude of factors, including an area’s economy, jobs market, income levels, poverty, crime, education levels, health care, transportation, and whether the area is generally desirable."

Connecticut was ranked third by 24/7 Wall St. Here's how the state was rated:

10-yr. population change: +2.0% (6th smallest increase)

Annual unemployment: 5.1% (tied — 16th highest)

Poverty rate: 9.8% (4th lowest)

Life expectancy at birth: 80.8 years (3rd longest)

In their report, 24/7 Wall St. states that the Connecticut population is expected to live 80.8 years, which is the third longest life expectancy in the country. The median household income of $73,433 a year, which is the third highest in the United States, according to the study.

Connecticut boasts a "relatively high rate of health insurance coverage, as well as the fifth lowest violent crime rate in the country," according to 24/7 Wall St.

