Enfield Town Hall closed until Wednesday morning due to lack of heat

The city of Enfield closed its town hall on Monday morning because of the "lack of heat."

The Enfield Town Hall, which is located at 820 Enfield St., will remain closed until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Enfield residents were notified about the closure via the Everbridge notification system.

Town officials said the swearing-in ceremonies for town council and board of education members will still take place in the council chambers on Monday and Tuesday night, respectively.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.