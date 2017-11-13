11.13.17 Cheesy Baked Pasta with Delicata Squash and Bacon

Cheesy Baked Pasta with Delicata Squash and Bacon
Recipe provided by: Jocelyn Ruggiero at www.foodiefatale.com
Ingredients:
2 tsp extra virgin olive oil
2 ½ lbs delicata squash, yields approximately 1 ½ cups cooked (can be replaced with butternut)
2 tbs extra virgin olive oil
1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
1 lb rigatoni pasta, cooked al dente
1 ½ cups, plus ½ cup, shredded Fontina cheese
1 teaspoon dried rosemary
2 tbs maple syrup
salt and pepper to taste
4 slices crumbled, crispy bacon
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees
Brush baking sheet with 2 tsp olive oil
Cut squash lengthwise, de-seed then roast face down on baking sheet until tender, approximately 35 minutes
Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees
Scoop out squash interior and set aside
While squash bakes, warm 2 tbs olive oil in a skillet over medium heat
Add onion and sauté until soft, approximately 10 minutes. Reduce to lowest possible heat and continue to cook for 10 minutes
Combine pasta, squash, 1 ½ cups Fontina, onions, rosemary, maple syrup, salt and pepper, and pour into a 2 1/2 qt. casserole dish
Cover top with remaining ½ cup Fontina, then sprinkle with bacon
Bake for 35 minutes, or until cheese begins to brown