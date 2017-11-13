11.13.17 Cheesy Baked Pasta with Delicata Squash and Bacon

Cheesy Baked Pasta with Delicata Squash and Bacon

Recipe provided by: Jocelyn Ruggiero at www.foodiefatale.com

Ingredients:

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

2 ½ lbs delicata squash, yields approximately 1 ½ cups cooked (can be replaced with butternut)

2 tbs extra virgin olive oil

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

1 lb rigatoni pasta, cooked al dente

1 ½ cups, plus ½ cup, shredded Fontina cheese

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

2 tbs maple syrup

salt and pepper to taste

4 slices crumbled, crispy bacon

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Brush baking sheet with 2 tsp olive oil

Cut squash lengthwise, de-seed then roast face down on baking sheet until tender, approximately 35 minutes

Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees

Scoop out squash interior and set aside

While squash bakes, warm 2 tbs olive oil in a skillet over medium heat

Add onion and sauté until soft, approximately 10 minutes. Reduce to lowest possible heat and continue to cook for 10 minutes

Combine pasta, squash, 1 ½ cups Fontina, onions, rosemary, maple syrup, salt and pepper, and pour into a 2 1/2 qt. casserole dish

Cover top with remaining ½ cup Fontina, then sprinkle with bacon

Bake for 35 minutes, or until cheese begins to brown