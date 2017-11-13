State police in 2 states seek missing 75-year-old man

A 75-year-old man is being sought by both Connecticut and Maine state police.

Connecticut State Police said Robert Wetherbee has been missing since Nov. 8.

They did not list a town, but said Wetherbee is missing from both Connecticut and Maine.

They described him as being bald, having blue eyes, weighing 180 pounds and standing 6'1" tall.

No clothing description was available.

However, troopers said he may be in a blue Ford pickup truck with a golden retriever dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-465-5400.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.