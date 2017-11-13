Young people arrested for vehicle thefts in Newtown, Danbury areas

Two juvenile suspects were arrested for stealing, crashing and abandoning vehicles in the Newtown and Danbury areas.

Newtown police said on Monday around 2:30 a.m., they received a call from Danbury police about a recovered vehicle.

Danbury police said the vehicle was reported stolen from Baldwin Road in Newtown.

They described it as an Audi and said it was involved in a crash in Danbury after which the suspects fled.

The suspects then stole a Honda Civic which was parked in the area of the crash scene.

Around 4:30 a.m., Newtown police said they received a call about a suspicious vehicle that was stuck in his driveway.

When police arrived, the suspects this time fled on foot.

Brookfield, Monroe and state police K9s were called to help with the search.

A perimeter was established in the area.

Police said they then received a report that a Cadillac Escalade was spotted leaving a driveway. They stopped it at the end of the driveway; however, one suspect spun the vehicle around on the front lawn and they both jumped from it. They ran into a nearby wooded area.

They were not immediately found.

Newtown police said they were able to track them down after a couple of hours.

They said one was found in an unlocked vehicle and the other was found walking along School House Hill Road.

The second suspect was found to be in possession of a number of stolen items from various vehicles. He had wallets, GPS units and other items.

“This case is very active and ongoing and involves several towns including Danbury and Bethel," said Lt. Aaron Bahamonde, Newtown police. "Our detectives are processing the stolen vehicles for evidence and police expect to make more arrests in the near future for other possible suspects and additional charges are possible for the two juveniles still in custody."

The suspects were released to the custody of their parents.

Police charged them with second-degree larceny, third-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny criminal trover and interfering with an officer.

