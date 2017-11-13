Fire closes Avon's Max a Mia restaurant

A fire has closed Max a Mia in Avon for Monday night. (WFSB)

Firefighters battled a fire at a popular restaurant in Avon on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at Max a Mia on E. Main Street around 1 p.m.

Due to the fire investigation, the restaurant said it would be closed at least for Monday night.

In an email to customers, it said they would be notified when the restaurant reopens.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of this story.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.