PD: No suspects in Windsor Locks carjacking

Police said they have no suspects or leads in a carjacking incident in Windsor Locks last week when a woman was dragged several feet by her own vehicle.

The Windsor Locks Police Department released a video of a 34-year-old woman being dragged by a vehicle as an unidentified man drove off with her car on Nov. 6.

The victim told police that she parked her 2016 Nissan Altima at the Shell gas station on Ella Grasso Turnpike near the convenience store and went to make a purchase inside the building around 10:30 a.m.

An unidentified man got into her vehicle and started to drive off. The woman ran out of the store immediately to stop the suspect. However, the victim was dragged about 15 feet before she told police she had to let go of the vehicle.

The vehicle, which has a Connecticut license plate of AC70199, was spotted driving northbound on Ella Grasso Turnpike.

The suspect was dropped off at the Shell gas station by a Nissan Maxima. Police said the person in the Nissan Maxima drove off before the carjacking.

The suspect was described by police as a Hispanic man with a light complexion and a short, thin build. Police said he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word "Navy" on it and jeans.

Police said the case "is still open and active" as of Monday. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Windsor Locks Police Department at 860-627-1461.

