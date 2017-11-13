Dispatcher helps CT 9-year-old and his mother perform CPR on baby

A 9-year-old boy helped his mother perform CPR on a baby on Saturday with some assistance from a Connecticut 911 dispatcher.

An unidentified 9-year-old boy called 911 to report his baby brother was choking in Danbury around 1:20 p.m.

The dispatcher explained how to perform CPR and he was able to relay the instructions to his mother, who saved the child's life. Rescue units arrived at the scene while the child was still on the phone with the dispatcher to help with the situation.

"Thanks to the quick thinking of a 9-year-old boy, and the expertise of our Dispatcher, a young life was saved," Danbury Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.

