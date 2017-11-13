Casting Call for Survivor held today at Mohegan Sun

Casting Call for Survivor will be held at Mohegan Sun next month. (WFSB)

Mohegan Sun and Channel 3 hosted an open casting call for the hit CBS reality show on Wednesday afternoon.

Hundreds of people lined-up at the casino for a chance to become a contestant in an upcoming season of Survivor.

Each person was given 60 seconds in front of the camera to explain why they deserve a shot at stardom and that million dollar prize.

Fans of the show came from all over New England and the country.

“I bring country charisma! You look at the word charisma and put the country in front of it," Cody Cannon, who traveled from Utah, said. "I’m going to bring that to the game — that’s what I’m about!”

“It takes the best of people and brings out the worst in them and it makes you think," Sarah Bosca, of Berlin, said. "You have to survive — you’re starving, you’re irritable because you’re exhausted and you have to perform to the best of your abilities!”

The casting call was held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mohegan Sun. Channel 3’s Mark Zinni was on hand for the event that also included an appearance by some former contestants.

The 35th season of Survivor continues on Channel 3 at 8 p.m.

By the way, the 36th season of “survivor” kicks-off in February.

