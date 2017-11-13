Casting Call for Survivor to be held at Mohegan Sun - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Casting Call for Survivor to be held at Mohegan Sun

Casting Call for Survivor will be held at Mohegan Sun next month. (WFSB) Casting Call for Survivor will be held at Mohegan Sun next month. (WFSB)
UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) -

Do you think you have what it takes to outwit, outlast and outplay? 

If you do, then you should head to the casting call for the popular CBS TV show Survivor. 

The casting call will be on Dec. 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mohegan Sun. 

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of this story.

To learn more about the eligibility requirements, click here. 

For the waiver form, click here

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.