Family of woman injured in drunk driving crash speaks out

A 70-year-old woman is in critical condition, and a driver arrested after a crash in Hartford early Sunday morning, police said.

Sofia Santiago is fighting for her life after being involved in a crash (submitted)

A Hartford woman is fighting for her life after the car she was in got hit by an alleged drunk driver early Sunday morning.

Police said 70-year-old Sofia Santiago was in critical condition at Hartford Hospital after she was struck by a car on Sunday morning.

The crash was reported in the area of Park and Zion streets around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.

"She's still in a coma. She's not breathing on her own. She's on life support. She underwent two brain surgeries so far and they are pretty much just doing tests to see what is going to happen next," Sofia's granddaughter Kimberly Santiago said. "So it's just a waiting game at this point."

Police arrested the driver, 35-year-old Hartford resident Carlos Roman, for operating a vehicle under the influence.

The Santiagos are a large loving family with a one of a kind matriarch named Sofia.

"She's pretty much the rock of the family," Kimberly Santiago said. "She's always there for the kids, the grandkids. She's been who pretty much everybody goes to. She's everyone's comfort zone."

Family members spread throughout the northeast learned that now the rock of their family needs help herself.

"It's intense. Dad doesn't cry, dad doesn't show emotion," Kimberly Santiago said. "So when dad calls and dad's crying you just get up and go."

Kimberly Santiago said the family is focusing all of their positive energy on Sofia, but they can't help but feel angry at Roman.

"I just don't know how he sleeps at night there is nothing I want to say I pray for him," Kimberly Santiago said.

The Hartford Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the cause of the crash. Police said the cause of the crash is unknown but that speed may be a factor.

Kimberly Santiago said the family is asking for prayers for Sofia and also compassion. Some people have posted videos of the aftermath of the crash on social media which has been very painful for the Santiagos. The family is asking folks with access to that video to please remove it.

