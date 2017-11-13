Man shot near Hamden walking trail, police search for 3 suspects

Police in Hamden are still investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Monday (WFSB)

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot near the Farmington Canal Trail in Hamden.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, near the trail between Moore Street and Dudley Street, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police are now searching for three suspects allegedly involved in the shooting.

People who live in the neighborhood said these familiar, chaotic scenes are getting old and make them angry at the people bringing violence to their streets.

"It frustrates me because I walk home from work and when I'm walking down this part of Dixwell this time of night I get nervous. It actually has made me think of moving the other side of Hamden," said Pete Palmieri, of Hamden.

A description of the suspects has not been released.

The Hamden police K9 unit is investigating, along with Major Crimes and Crime Scene Units, as well as the New Haven State's Attorney's office.

