A damp/chilly Tuesday, brighter and milder tomorrow!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Areas of light rain/drizzle slowly winds down over the coming hours. Cloud cover should hang tough and temperatures will only top out in the lower 40s. As high pressure begins building in tonight, cloud cover should start to erode.

Tomorrow will be a brighter and slightly milder day (highs in the mid to upper 40s, but still a few degrees below average).

Regarding our next chance for some precip (after today), a front will approach Wednesday night arriving Thursday morning… latest model runs are indicating it may arrive a bit later. Before it arrives, our wind goes southerly, this will prevent temperatures from dropping much at night. As the front moves through the state Thursday, we’ll likely see scattered rain/snow showers.

Friday is still on track to be dry, the system for the weekend also looks delayed a bit… arriving later Saturday. While Saturday will be milder, we trend colder Sunday. Over the second half of the weekend, as that colder air arrives, we may see some snow showers or flurries.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

-------------------------------------------

TODAY, 11/14/17

After waking up to some snow flakes and a few rain showers this morning, we're expecting a combination of lingering clouds and a northerly flow to keep things on the chilly side today. Highs will range from the low and middle 40s across most of the state. However, temperatures will have a hard time reaching 40 degrees in the higher elevations. While clouds will prevail most of the day, there should be a few intervals of sunshine.

High pressure and drier air will move into New England tonight. Therefore, we can expect clearing skies. Winds will become very light too. As a result, the mercury will dip into the 20s and lower 30s before dawn.

WEDNESDAY…

Overall, tomorrow will be a very nice day with a ridge of high pressure in place. The sky will be partly to perhaps even mostly sunny. Highs will range from 45-50. These temperatures are still below normal, but winds will be fairly light throughout the day and that will certainly help.

A cold front and a disturbance aloft will approach New England from the west tomorrow night. Clouds will overspread Connecticut and rain showers will move into the state during the pre-dawn hours. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s.

THURSDAY…

The cold front will move through Connecticut in the morning with rain showers and probably some snow especially in the higher elevations. There could be a coating of snow in the hills, but the lower elevations will just remain wet. Weather conditions will improve Thursday afternoon as a drier northwesterly flow develops on the heels of the departing front. The sky will partially clear, a northwesterly breeze will pick up, and temperatures should reach 50 degrees, perhaps a little higher.

The air will turn colder Thursday night as the northwesterly wind remains brisk. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY…

Friday will be a chilly day with a gusty northwesterly wind. Highs will range from 45-50, but the northwesterly wind will gust to 30-40 mph and that will certainly make it feel even colder. At least it will be a nice looking day with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s Friday night. The wind will diminish as high pressure briefly moves into New England. The sky will start out clear, but clouds will overspread the state after midnight.

THE WEEKEND...

A storm will move across the Great Lakes Region on Saturday and we’ll have to deal with the warm front and the cold front. This system will probably have a decent amount of moisture to work with. Therefore, we can expect periods of rain Saturday. While the rain will likely begin in the morning, the heaviest rain should fall in the afternoon and early evening. Forecasting temperatures is a bit tricky. If the warm front makes its way into the state, temperatures could reach the 50s. However, if the front remains to the south of Connecticut, we will have a chilly rain with highs in the 40s.

The storm will move away Saturday night, and then we can expect colder and windier weather for the second half of the weekend.

Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and a gusty west-northwesterly wind. Flurries and snow showers are likely because of a cyclonic flow over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes. High temperatures should range from the 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle 40s elsewhere.

Colder air will continue to overspread Southern New England Sunday night and temperatures will drop into the 20s to near 30. Wind chill readings will likely dip into the teens, perhaps even the single digits at times.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Monday is shaping up to be a blustery, cold day with highs 35-40. A flurry or snow shower is still possible, but it should be a mainly dry day with partly sunny skies.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”