Man with 130 prior arrests breaks into Hartford home, hides in bathtub

A call from a Hartford homeowner about a break-in led police to a suspect with 130 prior arrests.

Police said they found convicted felon 56-year-old Leroy Mims hiding in a bathtub, clutching a knife.

They said they responded to the home on Woodside Circle on Monday.

A woman called them and said someone had broken the glass on a door to her home while she was there. At first, she thought it was her husband and called out; however, she quickly realized that it wasn't the case.

She told police she retreated to a fortified safe room and was able to maintain contact with them. Police described the safe room as having steel doors.

Officers arrived and established a perimeter around the home. They found the broken glass.

Police said they searched the home.

Hartford police K9 Roscoe is credited with finding Mims hiding in a second-floor bathtub of the children's bathroom.

They said unlike normal break-in suspects who bolt when realizing a homeowner is home, Mims stayed for some reason.

Though he had a knife, police said they were able to subdue him.

They said they found the victim's jewelry and property in his backpack.

All of Mims' 130 arrests have been in the City of Hartford, police said. They said the number did not include any potential arrests in other cities and towns.

"Every time, he gets arrested, he get re-released into society and he doesn't have the proper resources to succeed, jobs, education resources," Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said. "They're just not there."

Mims was charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, second-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief, carrying a dangerous weapon and interfering with police.

Mims faced a judge at Hartford Superior Court on Tuesday morning. During the court appearance, they discussed all of his arrests. His bond was set at $750,000. The suspect's next court date was scheduled for Nov. 28.

