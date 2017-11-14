'Turkey Tuesday' drive kicks off in Hartford

Foodshare's annual "Turkey Tuesday" food drive kicked off in Hartford.

With the help from businesses and Connecticut residents, Foodshare said it will be able to provide holiday meals to those in need.

Donors can drop off a turkey or non-perishable food items until 10 a.m. at Cityplace on Asylum Street.

Turkey Tuesday is in its 18th year. It looks to provide meals for nearly 15,000 local families.

People who donate will be greeted by volunteers from Bank of America and United Healthcare who will accept and load all of the food into a truck.

A number of people, including Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman and Hartford Mayor Like Bronin, are expected to be there.

More information about Foodshare can be found on its website here.

