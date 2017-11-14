11.14.17 Pad Thai

Pad Thai

From Techapon Sornloon at Thai Ocha Restaurant

Ingredients:

Tamarind sauce

Fish sauce or soy sauce

Sugars

Vinegar

Rice noodle

Eggs

Ground peanut

Green onions

Chicken

Lime

Beansprout

Directions:

In a large skillet heat the vegetable oil over medium heat.

Whisk the eggs lightly with a fork. Pour them into the skillet and cook just until they solidify, but are still moist, moving the eggs around the skillet lightly as they cook so that they lightly scramble.

In a small bowl, stir together the sauce ingredients. Pour the sauce into the skillet with the scrambled eggs. Add the noodles and toss to coat in the sauce.

Sprinkle green onions and peanuts over the noodles toss lightly to combine. Serve warm.