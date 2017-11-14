Sunny today, then expect more wet weather...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Finally, a bright/dry day… while still a little cool, highs temperatures will be milder than the past couple of days as we top out in the mid to upper 40s. Our break from the wet weather is short-lived. A system approaches tonight bringing clouds, by daybreak tomorrow some rain (perhaps a little snow in the elevations) will become likely. After initially dropping early this evening, temperatures will be steady or rise overnight. As a front moves through the state, an area of low pressure develops along it, enhancing the rain through the afternoon (could be heavy, can't rule out some rumbles of thunder)... it should wind down by the evening commute, with perhaps some partial clearing.

Friday will be dry, sunnier and windy.

The weekend still appears to be unsettled. Wet but mild Saturday (the system is coming in a little later, so the window for some freezing rain at the onset will probably be small in the Litchfield Hills). With a southerly flow, temps boost into the 50s. Then Sunday, behind a front it gets windy and cooler. By Monday, highs may not get out of the 30s.

Mark

-----------------------------------------------

TUESDAY RECAP…

Like Monday, it was another cloudy, raw day with rain and even some wet snow in the hills. We started to dry out during the afternoon, but the sky remained cloudy and temperatures only reached the upper 30s to lower/mid-40s. For comparison, the normal high for November 14th is 52 degrees.

WEDNESDAY…

Overnight, with high pressure building into the region, clouds eroded and temperatures dropped into the 25-30 degree range inland and into the lower 30s along the shoreline. After the chilly start, highs will be in the mid and upper 40s in many towns under a mostly sunny sky -- a pleasant change for sure!

A cold front and a disturbance aloft will approach New England from the west tonight. Clouds will overspread Connecticut and rain showers could arrive around or just before dawn (slight chance a little snow could mix in across the elevations of NW CT). With a developing southerly flow, temperatures will only bottom out in the 30s.

THURSDAY…

A storm will develop off the coast of New England tomorrow. It is not expected to become very strong, but a period of rain is likely with some wet snow in the higher elevations. As the storm begins to depart in the afternoon, the sky should partially clear. Temperatures could reach 50 degrees or higher, but that will greatly depend on when the sun breaks through the clouds. A northwesterly breeze will start to pick up later in the day.

The air will turn colder Thursday night and the northwesterly wind will remain brisk. Temperatures will dip into the 30s across most of the state, but some upper 20s are possible in the Litchfield Hills.

FRIDAY…

We'll end the week chilly with a gusty northwesterly wind. Highs will range from 45-50, but the northwesterly wind will gust to 30-40 mph and that will certainly make it feel even colder. The wind chill will be in the 30s, perhaps even in the 20s at times. The silver lining: it will be dry and we'll get to enjoy a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s in many locations at night. The wind will diminish as high pressure briefly moves into New England. Most of the night will be clear, but clouds will probably overspread the state in the pre-dawn hours.

THE WEEKEND...

A storm will move across the Great Lakes Region on Saturday and will bring unsettled weather to CT. It continues to look like the precipitation will arrive a little later, by mid-morning. There could be pockets of freezing rain in northern and western portions of the state, at the onset. Temperatures will rise well above freezing Saturday afternoon, likely reaching 50 degrees or higher. We can also expect periods of rain throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

The wet weather should end by midnight, after the cold front moves through and out of CT. The sky will clear in the pre-dawn hours and a northwesterly breeze will kick in. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s.

Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with a gusty west-northwesterly wind. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the 40s across the rest of the state. You might run into a passing flurry or snow shower at some point.

Colder air will continue to overspread Southern New England Sunday night and temperatures will drop into the 20s to near 30. Wind chill readings will dip into the teens, perhaps even the single digits at times.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Monday is shaping up to be a blustery, cold day with highs 35-40. A flurry or snow shower is still possible, but it should be mainly dry with a partly sunny sky.

Tuesday will be much better. The core of the cold air will lift away from Southern New England and this will allow temperatures to recover after a cold morning. Afternoon highs should range from 45-50 and a mostly sunny sky are in the forecast!

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”