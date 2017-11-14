Plainville man reported missing was found safe

Police in Plainville said an 85-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found safe.

Joseph Zysek, 85, was reported missing on Tuesday evening.

There were concerns, as he was in need of important daily medications and was believed to be lost and confused.

As of early Wednesday morning, police said Zysek had been found safe.

