Family offering reward for info in deadly hit-and-run

Linda Richardson was struck and killed by a car in Brookfield (WFSB)

Police in Brookfield are one step closer to finding the driver responsible for a fatal hit and run, but they still need help from the public.

Last Monday, a woman was struck and killed by a car on Sandy Lane, near the intersection of Homestead Lane.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m.

The victim, identified by her brother as Linda Richardson, was killed and the car left the scene.

Police now say the vehicle was a grey or silver four-door sedan with a turn indicator on the side mirror.

Linda's family is offering a $1,000 reward for any information.

"We understand this is a terrible tragedy and accident but please, just so we can get justice if somebody can please come forward,” said Stephen Richardson, Linda’s brother.

Linda was killed right by her driveway while walking home from Dunkin Donuts.

Anyone with information should contact Brookfield Police at 203-740-4121.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.