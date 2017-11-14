Family offering reward for info in deadly hit-and-run

Connecticut residents now have the same rules on what they can and cannot recycle. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced on Wednesday that the recycling rules have been standardized across the state for the first time ever.More >
Connecticut residents now have the same rules on what they can and cannot recycle. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced on Wednesday that the recycling rules have been standardized across the state for the first time ever.More >
A 14-year-old Missouri girl who thought she was shooting a large white-tailed buck instead took down an elk.More >
A 14-year-old Missouri girl who thought she was shooting a large white-tailed buck instead took down an elk.More >
Not "merchandise" at all, but two human beings.More >
Not "merchandise" at all, but two human beings.More >
A Kentucky man armed with a gun said he and his 150-pound dog prevented a suspected robber from running away.More >
A Kentucky man armed with a gun said he and his 150-pound dog prevented a suspected robber from running away.More >
Police arrested 15 people including an underage in a prostitution sting in Windsor Locks.More >
Police arrested 15 people including an underage in a prostitution sting in Windsor Locks.More >
The Stratford Police Department has released surveillance photos after a bartender was shot during a robbery in Stratford on Tuesday evening.More >
The Stratford Police Department has released surveillance photos after a bartender was shot during a robbery in Stratford on Tuesday evening.More >
A pop star is being praised for stopping her show to check on a fan at her Connecticut show. Lady Gaga performed at Mohegan Sun on Saturday as part of her Joanne World Tour.More >
A pop star is being praised for stopping her show to check on a fan at her Connecticut show. Lady Gaga performed at Mohegan Sun on Saturday as part of her Joanne World Tour.More >
A busy section of Route 1 in Old Saybrook remained closed early Wednesday morning.More >
A busy section of Route 1 in Old Saybrook remained closed early Wednesday morning.More >
A mother of three children, who entered the U.S. illegally years ago, was granted a stay in this country on Monday morning, according to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal's office.More >
A mother of three children, who entered the U.S. illegally years ago, was granted a stay in this country on Monday morning, according to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal's office.More >
Actress Rose McGowan, a leading voice against sexual harassment in Hollywood, has accepted an arrest warrant on a drug charge in a Washington suburb.More >
Actress Rose McGowan, a leading voice against sexual harassment in Hollywood, has accepted an arrest warrant on a drug charge in a Washington suburb.More >