Police release surveillance photos of suspect in shooting of Stratford bartender

The Stratford Police Department has released surveillance photos after a bartender was shot during a robbery in Stratford on Tuesday evening.

The robbery happened a little before 7 p.m. at BAR, on Main Street.

Police said a male suspect entered the bar, approached the bartender, and demanded money.

The bartender complied, and was then shot once in the abdomen, police said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and officers are now looking to locate him.

No description is available at this time, police said.

The bartender was taken to Bridgeport Hospital and is undergoing surgery.

On Wednesday, police released two surveillance photos of the suspect in hopes of identifying him. Anyone with information should contact police at 203-385-4100 or 203-385-4145.

