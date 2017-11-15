16-year-old woman reported missing from Naugatuck

Cherilee Estes was last seen on Tuesday. (Naugatuck police)

A 16-year-old woman has been reported missing and may be with a friend from Meriden, according to Naugatuck police.

Police said Cherilee Estes was last seen on Tuesday around 5 p.m.

They said her friend, Cassidy Leonetti of Meriden, is also missing.

Police said both could be in the North Haven area.

They described Estes as standing 5'1" tall, weighing 87 pounds and having hazel eyes with brown hair.

Police said she was wearing pink leggings with a pink long-sleeved shirt and a "Pink" brand sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.