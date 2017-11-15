School bus involved in Mansfield crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

School bus involved in Mansfield crash

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB file photo) (WFSB file photo)
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -

A school bus was involved in a crash in Mansfield on Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers reported that the crash happened on Middle Turnpike, also known as Route 44 on the Coventry town line.

They said no one was hurt.

There's no word on a cause.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.