15 people charged in prostitution sting in Windsor Locks

Police arrested 15 people including an underage in a prostitution sting in Windsor Locks.

After receiving complaints of prostitution activity, the Windsor Locks Police Department conducted a sting "targeting prostitutes and those who solicit prostitutes" in town. The sting was conducted along the Route 75 corridor and charged 15 people with prostitution and patronizing prostitute.

The following people were charged:

50-year-old Xue Lin, Flushing, NY charged with prostitution

26-year-old Nicole Vickers, Woonsocket, RI charged with prostitution

30-year-old Cassandra Summers, Tracy, CA charged with prostitution. She was also arrested on a warrant for prostitution.

20-year-old Michelle Vakman, Farmington charged with prostitution as well as sale of narcotics and possession of narcotics

53-year-old Youqin Zhang, Flushing, NY charged with prostitution

17-year-old male charged with patronizing prostitute

21-year-old Kevens Rivera Perez, Hartford, charged with patronizing prostitute

57-year-old John Norris, Windsor Locks, charged with patronizing prostitute

49-year-old Kevin Edwards, Enfield, charged with patronizing prostitute

43-year-old Chris Vaughn , East Granby, charged with patronizing prostitute

33-year-old Asif Chaudhry, Windsor, charged with patronizing prostitute

42-year-old Ignacio Carballo, Enfield, charged with patronizing prostitute

31-year-old Francis Sackey, Hartford, charged with patronizing prostitute

Police charged 19-year-old Rose Gilhooly, of Windsor Locks, with failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation during the sting.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.