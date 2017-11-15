15 people charged in prostitution sting in Windsor Locks - WFSB 3 Connecticut

15 people charged in prostitution sting in Windsor Locks

Police arrested 15 people including an underage in a prostitution sting in Windsor Locks.

After receiving complaints of prostitution activity, the Windsor Locks Police Department conducted a sting "targeting prostitutes and those who solicit prostitutes" in town. The sting was conducted along the Route 75 corridor and charged 15 people with prostitution and patronizing prostitute. 

The following people were charged: 

  • 50-year-old Xue Lin, Flushing, NY charged with prostitution
  • 26-year-old Nicole Vickers, Woonsocket, RI charged with prostitution       
  • 30-year-old Cassandra Summers, Tracy, CA charged with prostitution. She was also arrested on a warrant for prostitution. 
  • 20-year-old Michelle Vakman, Farmington charged with prostitution as well as sale of narcotics and possession of narcotics
  • 53-year-old Youqin Zhang, Flushing, NY charged with prostitution  
  • 17-year-old male charged with patronizing prostitute
  • 21-year-old Kevens Rivera Perez, Hartford, charged with patronizing prostitute
  • 57-year-old John Norris, Windsor Locks, charged with patronizing prostitute
  • 49-year-old Kevin Edwards, Enfield, charged with patronizing prostitute
  • 43-year-old Chris Vaughn , East Granby,  charged with patronizing prostitute
  • 33-year-old Asif Chaudhry, Windsor, charged with patronizing prostitute
  • 42-year-old Ignacio Carballo, Enfield, charged with patronizing prostitute
  • 31-year-old Francis Sackey, Hartford, charged with patronizing prostitute

Police charged 19-year-old Rose Gilhooly, of Windsor Locks, with failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation during the sting. 

