Best stores for Black Friday discounts ranked

Black Friday deals continue to pop up earlier and earlier each year.

As a result, some stores are having to offer deeper discounts.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its report on Wednesday of 2017's best stores for Black Friday.

It said it surveyed 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers.

It averaged the biggest discounts for various products such as appliances, jewelry and toys.

Kohl's came out on top, offering an average discount of 66.32 percent.

JCPenney and Belk rounded out the top three. See the whole top 10 here.

Bass Pro Shops offered the lowest average discount at 20.83 percent.

WalletHub said the overall average discount for Black Friday is 37 percent. It recommended that consumers aim for that amount or higher to avoid Black Friday traps.

The apparel and accessories category scored the biggest share of discounted items. WalletHub said just over 28 percent of all offers were in that category.

