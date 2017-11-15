Eversource urges customers to beware of of prepaid card scam

Eversource issued yet another warning to customers about scammers going door-to-door claiming to be representatives or employees of the power company.

It said on Wednesday that the scammers threaten to disconnect a customer's power if they don't receive a payment or try to fool them into gaining access to personal information.

Eversource said it joined 100 other energy companies from across the country to urge customers to beware of scammers and heed the warnings from police.

“Unsolicited phone calls, emails, or door-to-door contacts should be regarded as suspicious,” said East Windsor police chief Edward DeMarco. “Be polite but firm. Say ‘no’, hang up, delete the email, or close the door. Never be afraid or embarrassed to call the police for help or to report a scam. These criminals are good at what they do and they prey on us, so get the help you need to protect yourself.”

One scam that continues to resurface targets small businesses.

It involves a person calling and stating that due to a delinquent account, a truck was dispatched to disconnect service unless payment is made. The payment is usually demanded in the form of a prepaid debit card, such as Green Dot MoneyPak, Vanilla or Reloadit.

“The key to stopping these scammers is to stay calm, don’t panic and don’t pay,” said Penni Conner, senior vice president and chief customer officer at Eversource. “Together with our fellow energy companies, retailers and local law enforcement, we’re urging any of our customers who receive a suspicious phone call or home visit to call us at 1-800-286-2000 to verify any request for payment or personal information.”

Eversource said it would never ask for payment in the form of a prepaid card, much less over the phone.

It also said it would never ask customers to meet at a payment center, like a department or grocery store, to make a payment.

It never goes door-to-door on behalf of third-party energy suppliers.

For more information about avoiding these scams, head to Eversource's website here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.