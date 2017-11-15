PD: Student brought airsoft gun to Suffield Middle School

School officials are warning parents after a student brought an airsoft gun to Suffield Middle School on Wednesday morning.

Superintendent of Schools Karen Berasi said the unidentified student came to the school with the airsoft gun on the bus at 7 a.m.

Berasi added that the student never took the weapon out of his backpack and did not threaten another person.

According to police, a parent called dispatch and reported that their child saw or heard about a student carrying an airsoft gun.

Police said they do not believe the student had brought the gun to school in a malicious manner and he was actually going to trade it or had just acquired it in a trade with another student.

The Suffield Police Department along with the school administration "quickly addressed this situation," Berasi said.

Police said all kids were safe and the school did not go into any lockdown as the bus were still en route to the school when they got the call and they were able to locate the student getting off the bus.

Police commended the student, who reported this to their parent, they saw something that made them uncomfortable and reported to an adult authority, which was the exact right thing to do.

Berasi also advised parents to talk to their students.

"Please discuss this incident with your children and emphasize the importance of telling a staff member or you if they see or hear of a weapon at school. We are all working together to keep our schools safe," Berasi said in an email to parents.

At this time no charges are being filed or actively pursued, police said they are allowing the school to handle it currently with the parents.

