Dying tree concerns becoming a deadly concern for drivers

Federal health authorities are warning about reports of injury, addiction and death with a herbal supplement that has been promoted as an alternative to opioid painkillers and other prescription drugs.More >
Officials say a Pennsylvania woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son's suspected overdose.More >
A woman was assaulted during an attempted robbery in Watertown on Wednesday night.More >
President Donald Trump had his own water bottle moment. Trump, fresh from his marathon trip to Asia, paused during his address to the nation on Wednesday to take a swig of water — twice.More >
For nearly 50 years Charles Manson has been the living personification of evil, a demonic presence captured in scores of photos, each of them marked by his piercing dark eyes and the crude Nazi swastika he carved into his forehead.More >
A pop star is being praised for stopping her show to check on a fan at her Connecticut show. Lady Gaga performed at Mohegan Sun on Saturday as part of her Joanne World Tour.More >
It’s been nearly three years since a mother of two, who was a Mass Mutual executive, was found stabbed to death in Simsbury.More >
The lieutenant governor was involved in a motor vehicle crash in Vernon on Thursday morning. Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman did not suffer any injuries in the crash, police said.More >
Northeast grocery store chain Stop & Shop has pulled its own brand of whole kernel sweet corn due to the concern of Listeria.More >
