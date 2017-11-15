DEEP: CT standardizes recycling rules across the state

Connecticut has standardized the recycling rules across the state, according to the DEEP. (MGN)

Connecticut residents now have the same rules on what they can and cannot recycle.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced on Wednesday that the recycling rules have been standardized across the state for the first time ever.

“We worked closely with recycling coordinators in our cities and towns and the six facilities in our state that accept recycled material to get everyone on the same page,” DEEP Commissioner Robert Klee said in a statement on Wednesday. “With one set of rules in place everywhere, it’s now easier to provide people with the information they need to recycle more effectively.”

Now, RecycleCT Foundation, which the DEEP said is a state–chartered fund that combines public and private resources to support the state’s recycling goals, is trying to increase awareness about the new recycling rules.

The theme of the RecycleCT Foundation's campaign is what's in and what's out. The group is also using social media and taking to Facebook and Twitter to get out its message. To find out more information on what you can and cannot recycle, click here.

“Increased household recycling is a key component of our effort to achieve the state’s new goal of 60 percent diversion of materials from the waste stream by 2024," Klee, who also serves on the RecycleCT Foundation Council, said. “To achieve that goal we must encourage people to recycle better by placing the correct items in the recycling bin.”

DEEP said recycling is helping Connecticut residents because it reduces the cost of waste disposal. It estimated that achieving the state’s 60% diversion rate would save an additional $40 million/year in avoided disposal fees.

Recycling can also help with Connecticut's economy as DEEP said there are almost 5,000 jobs across the state and about $750 million in annual sales, due to recycling-related employment.

"When unacceptable items are placed in the recycling bin, it causes problems at the recycling facilities and also reduces the value of recycling materials,” Klee said. “This diminishes the effectiveness of our recycling efforts because recycling is not just about collecting material – it is about making sure those materials are captured and made into new products.”

