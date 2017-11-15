American voters overwhelmingly support gun control measures in latest Quinnipiac poll

A whopping 95 percent of American voters support universal background checks for gun purchases, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

The poll's results were released on Wednesday.

While 95 percent supported the checks, only 4 percent disapproved.

The results included voters in households where there is a gun. Ninety-four percent of those voters supported background checks.

"With each American gun massacre, there is stronger voter support for tighter gun control measures," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

Quinnipiac said it was the highest level of support for the measure since the university first asked the question in Feb. 2013, just two months after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School claimed the lives of 26 students and staff.

Also in the poll, 65 percent support a nationwide ban on the sale of assault weapons, which is also a new high. That's compared to 31 percent who oppose it.

Voters also supported, 65 percent to 36 percent, stricter gun laws and a number of specific gun measures, including:

A ban on the sale of guns to people convicted of a violent crime, 91 to 7 percent.

Stricter regulation of ammunition sales, 62 to 34 percent.

A ban on gun modifications, like bump stocks, that can make a gun work more like a fully automatic weapon, 74 percent to 24 percent.

Fifty-nine percent of people polled believe it's too easy to purchase a gun in the country.

Thirty-seven percent believe the ease of buying guns is the bigger cause of mass shootings. However, 52 percent said the bigger reason is because it's too difficult to get mental health care.

Stricter gun laws would help prevent mass shootings, 34 percent of voters said, while 62 percent say shooters would find a way around stricter gun laws and commit these crimes anyway.

"But the cynical view prevails," Malloy said. "Stricter laws will do no good whatsoever in a country with more guns than people."

Read the complete poll results here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.